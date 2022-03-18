EDF Starts Rights Offering for More Than €3 Billion

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Electricite de France SA kicked off a deeply discounted rights offering of more than 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion), a stopgap measure as the state prepares to overhaul the ailing nuclear power giant.

A broader reform of the debt-laden utility is planned by President Emmanuel Macron, who said Thursday some EDF assets should be nationalized. The firm needs to bolster its battered finances as a combination of reactor shutdowns and government policies to cap power prices slash its earnings this year.

The offering will be priced at 6.35 euros a share for a subscription period from March 23 to April 1, the state-controlled company said Friday. The Finance Ministry confirmed the government will invest about 2.65 billion euros as part of the sale, coming again to EDF’s rescue as France prepares for decades of growth in electricity demand amid a switch away from fossil fuels.

EDF closed at 9.31 euros a share in Paris on Thursday, having tumbled 10% this year on concern earnings could be wiped out as it’s forced to offer wider discounts on the shrinking volume of electricity it generates.

The utility said a month ago it would sell about 2.5 billion euros of new stock, but has since revised higher the impact of both declining nuclear production and the government’s cap on power bills. EDF also plans to divest more assets and offer investors the option of receiving dividends in shares instead of cash.

Read more: EDF to Take Bigger Hit From New French Rules, Sliding Output

Macron on Thursday spoke of a need to take back control of several “industrial players” in the sector. His proposal for EDF is a sign of how the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine is prompting a raft of countries to rewrite policies. From Germany’s abandonment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to the U.K.’s push to revive North Sea oil, Europe’s quest to be less reliant on imports has newfound urgency.

Story continues

Macron, projected to be re-elected next month by a wide margin, is pushing to build new atomic plants and large amounts of renewable energy as part of the drive to replace fossil fuels and make France carbon-neutral by 2050. EDF would struggle to fund this alone, and last month the president pledged tens of billions of euros of public financing to help it make these investments.

The utility was recently downgraded by several credit rating firms, which warned of more potential cuts as EDF’s net financial debt -- totaling 43 billion euros at the end of last year -- is set to climb as its earnings plunge.

(Updates with share performance in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.