Edgar man sentenced to 9 months jail for Chippewa Co. high-speed chase

Jan. 30—WHEATON — An Edgar man who caused a multiple-vehicle crash along Highway 29 in September will serve a nine-month jail sentence.

Chad J. Myszka, 20, formerly of Wausau, pleaded no contest in December in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and hit-and-run involving injury. Six other charges were read-in and dismissed.

On Monday, Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, along with three years of probation. Myszka also must pay $100,668 between restitution, court costs and fines. Gibbs said more restitution could be added in the next three months.

Myszka was granted Huber work release privileges, and he will be allowed to serve his sentence in another county as long as there is no cost to Chippewa County. Myszka has one week to report to jail. As terms of his probation, Myszka must complete a mental health counseling course, and he cannot have any contact with the victims in the case. He has been free on bond.

According to a Chippewa County Sheriff's Department press release, Myszka caused a three-vehicle crash on Highway 29 on Friday, Sept. 16.

Myszka's parents informed the police their son was headed west on Highway 29, carrying a weapon and acting suicidal.

A shelter-in-place warning was issued for residents in the area east of Highway T and south of Highway 29.

A police pursuit began near Seymour Cray Sr. Boulevard until the chase was terminated due to high speeds near Highway T.

Myszka fled on foot through a cornfield, leaving behind his weapon and cellphone.

Authorities called off the search late Friday night, Sept. 16, and resumed the search the next morning.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office notified local authorities Myszka had been apprehended just before 1 p.m. Sept. 17.

The Marathon Sheriff's Department were able to take Myszka into custody and eventually transported him to a local hospital.

The gun Myszka had when arrested was turned over to his parents.