Edgar V. Velasquez charged with unlawful sexual conduct with child

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― A 20-year-old man who formerly lived in Dover has been indicted by the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury on two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

One charge against Edgar V. Velasquez says the victim was 13 and 14 years old when the alleged offenses occurred between Nov. 1, 2021 and July 12. The other charge says the victim was 14 at the time of the other alleged offense, July 13.

