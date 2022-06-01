Edgar woman sentenced in fatal Chippewa County crash

Jun. 1—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Edgar woman found guilty of vehicular homicide after she missed a stop sign while using her phone was sentenced Tuesday to serve six months in jail, and she must give speeches to others about the dangers of using a phone while driving.

Miranda Jo Miller, 23, was convicted in Chippewa County Court in January of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle. A jury found her guilty after deliberating about 2 1/2 hours. Miller missed a stop sign, causing a fatal crash north of Stanley in July 2017. Her vehicle struck a truck driven by Jeremy Goodwin of rural Chippewa Falls, causing his death. She had been trying to get a signal on her cell phone when the crash occurred.

Judge Steve Gibbs said "this is a tragedy," noting that Miller has no prior criminal record and wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol

"It boils down to this being a negligent action," Gibbs said during the sentencing Tuesday. "No one contends that Ms. Miller set out that day to take the life of Mr. Goodwin. No one thought this is how the day would end."

Gibbs ordered up to one year in jail, with the remaining six months to be determined by her parole agent. Miller has 60 days to report to jail, with Huber work release privileges. She can serve in any jail in the state as long as there is no charge to Chippewa County.

Along with the jail sentence, Gibbs placed her on probation for three years. She must give three public speeches each year to an organization about the dangers of using a phone while driving.

"I'd love if this could be done at a high school," Gibbs told Miller. "If we can save one life while doing this, it will be worth it."

Miller cannot use a phone at all while driving, and she must pay $9,504 in restitution and $518 in court costs.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell asked for the jail sentence.

"It's not just about the impact on the defendant," Newell said. "Six months (in jail) is a fair and just amount she should have to serve."

Newell said a jail sentence sends the appropriate message to the public about distracted driving.

"Actions should have consequences," Newell said. "The most important thing is the message it sends to Ms. Miller and others is you have to pay attention while driving. Sometimes there are accidents; this was a crash. This was 100% avoidable."

Defense attorney Karl Schmidt requested a jail sentence but with electronic monitoring from home. He also requested that any jail sentence would be served in Marathon County, where she lives.

"Ms. Miller feels very responsible for the death of another human being," Schmidt said.

Miller read a statement prior to being sentenced.

"I've spent countless hours trying to find a way to let them know how incredibly sorry I am," she said.

Prior to the sentencing, several of Goodwin's family members told Gibbs about how they have struggled since his death. They also contend that Miller hasn't shown enough remorse for causing the death.

MaryAnn Goodwin, Jeremy's mother, was angry that the fatal crash happened nearly five years ago and it took this long for the case to be resolved.

"She took all of our lives and put them in turmoil," MaryAnn Goodwin told Gibbs. "Every time she put this off, it was like pulling at a wound."

Helen Schuller, Goodwin's aunt, told Gibbs how difficult Goodwin's death has been on everyone in the family. At the time of his death, Goodwin was going through the medical process of trying to donate a kidney to his brother. His brother never received a kidney and also has died.

"Miranda's choice took him from all of us," Schuller said. "Miranda is going to get to return home when her time is up. Jeremy will never get to do that."

According to the criminal complaint, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. July 22, 2017, at the intersection of Highway G and 170th Avenue in the town of Colburn.

Goodwin, 46, 12123 Highway X, was driving a 2002 Ford 350, headed southbound on Highway G, with two passengers, ages 9 and 15.

Miller was westbound on 170th Avenue, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Goodwin's vehicle entered the right ditch and rolled; he was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pinned under the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No alcohol was found in the system of either driver. The crash reconstruction report indicates Goodwin was likely traveling 40 to 60 mph, and Miller was going 18-34 mph.