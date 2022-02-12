Who has the edge? Breaking down matchups between Rams, Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams’ star-studded roster is a big reason they’re favored entering Super Bowl LVI Sunday but the Cincinnati Bengals have a well-rounded team as well. Here’s a look at who has the edge in each area entering the championship game:

Quarterbacks

You can only go so far in the NFL with average quarterback play, and the Rams and Bengals have two of the best in the league with Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. Burrow has led Cincinnati with poise and moxie you don’t often see from a player in just his second year. Stafford this season has erased the one major blemish on his otherwise impressive career: a lack of playoff success. Both teams have good reason to be confident in their signal-callers but there’s just something about Burrow right now where you can’t count him out in the games that matter most.

Edge: Bengals

Running backs

The question here is whether you’d rather have depth or the single-most talented player. Cam Akers has provided one of the feel-good stories of the postseason, returning from an Achilles injury in less than six months. The Rams activated Darrell Henderson from injured reserve and along with Sony Michel, that trio will give Los Angeles a number of options. Joe Mixon, though, is one of the best running backs in the NFL. While he might not break loose against a talented Rams defensive line, his pass-catching ability could be the X-factor.

Edge: Bengals

Wide receivers/tight ends

There will be no shortage of talented pass-catchers at SoFi Stadium. On one end, you have Rams receiver Cooper Kupp — the NFL Offensive Player of the Year — and Odell Beckham Jr., who has revived his career after signing with Los Angeles. On the other end, you have Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Maar Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Chase and Higgins both surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season, while Boyd finished with a more-than-respectable 828 yards. The Rams placed tight end Tyler Higbee, who ranks second in catches, on injured reserve, a big loss for a team that already lost Robert Woods earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is questionable to play with a knee injury.

Edge: Even

Offensive line

Maybe the most impressive aspect of Burrow’s run this season is that he’s done it with a bottom-five offensive line. During the regular season, the Bengals ranked 30th in ESPN’s pass block win rate, defined as how long linemen can hold blocks for at least 2.5 seconds. Cincinnati ranked 10th in run block win rate, however. The Rams ranked first and 12th in pass block win rate and run block win rate, respectively.

Edge: Rams

Defensive line

Aaron Donald may not have won this year’s Defensive Player of the Year award but he’s still widely recognized as the league’s top defender. The Bengals may have to double-team — and sometimes triple-team — Donald but he’s proven to be a game-wrecker even when all the focus is on him. Los Angeles recently activated linemen Sebastian Joseph Day from IR; Day had three sacks in seven games before sustaining a pectoral injury.

Cincinnati edge rushers Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard are an underrated pass-rushing duo, combining for 18.5 sacks in the regular season.

Edge: Rams

Linebackers

The rich got richer when the Rams traded a pair of Day 2 draft picks for Von Miller, acquiring a former Super Bowl MVP and future Hall of Famer. Miller has shown flashes of his vintage days since joining Los Angeles and with Leonard Floyd (9.5 sacks), the Rams have a fearsome pair of bookend linebackers. Inside linebackers Logan Wilson (100 tackles) and Germaine Pratt (91 tackles) aren’t as heralded but have provided steady contributions in the middle of the Bengals defense.

Edge: Rams

Defensive backs

Jalen Ramsey is the headliner for the Rams and it will be interesting to see how much he shadows Chase. Darious Williams is a fine No. 2 but could have his hands full with Boyd and Higgins. The addition of Eric Weddle, who was all but retired a month ago, has steadied the safety depth for Los Angeles, which is expected to have Taylor Rapp back in the lineup after missing multiple games with a concussion.

Mike Hilton and Eli Apple are a solid tandem but the strength of the Bengals secondary lies with their safeties. Jessie Bates is arguably the league’s best safety and he and Vonn Bell should expect to have an active day against the Rams’ passing game.

Edge: Rams

Special teams

The postseason run for Bengals rookie Evan McPherson draws strong similarities to that of the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker in his first season, with a series of clutch kicks and an affable personality to match. Matt Gay can handle the spotlight, too, and his 94.1 field-goal percentage during the regular season ranks second only to Tucker. The special teams units for the Bengals and Rams rank forth and fifth, respectively, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics.

Edge: Even

Coaching

It’s funny how much can change in a year. After a rough start to his tenure in Cincinnati, there were rumblings that Zac Taylor could be on the hot seat. Now, his standing with the Bengals is unquestioned. Rams coach Sean McVay has talked at length about what he has learned from his first run to the Super Bowl, when he was thoroughly outwitted by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The experience in these moments, where a key adjustment can be the difference, can’t be overstated.

Edge: Rams

Prediction

The Bengals have captivated the country with their Cinderella story, going from the No. 1 overall pick to the championship game in two years. But the Rams aren’t without their own storylines, from Stafford finally getting over the playoff hump, McVay getting redemption for coming up short in 2019 and even vindication for Beckham with his new team. Not to mention Los Angeles playing the Super Bowl in their own stadium. Ultimately, the Rams’ defensive front has its way with the Bengals’ offensive line and the Rams end a storybook season on their own turf. Rams 25, Bengals 20 // Super Bowl MVP: Matthew Stafford