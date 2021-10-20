Edgefield County deputies seize 48 pounds of marijuana, $20,000 cash during traffic stop

Oct. 20—On Tuesday night, Edgefield County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three men during a traffic stop after discovering almost 50 pounds of illegal narcotics.

Timothy Davis, Michael Lauter and John Morgan were arrested and transported to Edgefield County Detention Center. It is unclear what charges they will face.

"While conducting proactive patrolling of Edgefield County last night, deputies stopped a vehicle on Edgefield Road near Sweetwater Road," the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

"During the investigation, deputies located several illegal narcotics. Approximately 48 pounds of marijuana, illegal steroids, needles, a handgun and over $20,000 dollars in cash were seized ...," according to the post.

Other unidentified narcotics were located in the vehicle as well, according to police.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and "further criminal charges are expected."