Edgefield County man faces charges of possessing child sexual abuse material

Sep. 28—An Edgefield County man is facing sexual exploitation charges following a cybertip.

Brandon Lamar Jones, 38, of Trenton, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a media release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and Edgefield County Sheriff's Office made the arrest with assistance from the Attorney General's Office, Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Investigators were led to Jones after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and stated that Jones possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Upon conviction, each count carries up to a 10-year sentence.

Jones's case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.