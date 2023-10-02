Edgefield County teen faces attempted murder charges in Aiken shooting

Oct. 2—An Edgefield County juvenile is facing four counts of attempted murder stemming from a shooting that took place at a local fast-food restaurant.

Kentavis Jackson, 17, of Johnston, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with four counts of attempted murder from a Sept. 30 shooting, according to jail records.

Around 8:11 p.m., police responded to a restaurant at 2092 Whiskey Road for a vehicle that had been struck during a shooting, according to an incident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Dispatch gave a description of the suspect vehicle which was a black Hummer with large chrome wheels, the report said.

Police met with three people at another Whiskey Road restaurant who stated that the black Hummer with four occupants pulled in and the passenger side door opened as it was going around, the report said.

One person stated a loud pop was heard and a low air indicator light illuminated on the dash. They thought it was gunfire and left the area, the report said.

While speaking with the person, police saw the black Hummer in the vicinity of the shooting location and it left the area, the report said.

Police then saw the vehicle turning onto Ola Hitt Lane and police were able to get behind the Hummer as it turned onto Fabian Drive from Ola Hitt Lane, the report said.

The officer on scene requested additional officers to initiate a high-risk traffic stop, the report said.

Once police activated their blue lights, the Hummer came to a stop in the middle of Fabian Drive, and police placed all occupants of the Hummer at gunpoint and gave verbal commands, the report said.

Four suspects exited the Hummer including Jackson, the report said.

Police found a backpack between the middle and driver's side seat, the report said.

A tan and black Smith and Wesson SD40 handgun and a black Glock 23 gen 5.40 were inside the backpack, the report said.

Police also reported finding marijuana and blood splatter on the roof of the vehicle.

Jackson told police he retrieved the firearm from the backpack and stated it accidentally discharged, but he changed his statement to say he accidentally fired it, the report said.

Jackson was transported to the Aiken County detention center and was charged as an adult on the attempted murder counts.

Jackson is listed as an inmate at the detention center and has no bond.