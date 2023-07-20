Edgefield man accused of bringing contraband into McCormick prison

Jul. 20—An Edgefield County man is one of five South Carolina Department of Corrections officers who were indicted by a South Carolina State Grand Jury on charges of smuggling contraband into McCormick Correctional Institution.

George Stevenson Leverette was indicted on trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription medication and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent principal crime, according to a media release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

Other people facing charges are Brittany Marie Pixley, Judy Willis Mather, Shaquaila Ewnique Morgan and Dion T. Gaines.

Pixley was indicted on four counts of misconduct in office, sexual conduct with an inmate, criminal conspiracy and two counts of money laundering.

Mather and Gaines were indicted on charges of misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and money laundering. Gaines was also indicted on an ethics violation charge.

Morgan was indicted on four counts of misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The officers are accused of participating in lucrative conspiracies to smuggle large amounts of contraband, including marijuana, other illicit drugs, and cellphones into the prison, the release said.

The indictments come after a multi-jurisdictional investigation, help from area law enforcement agencies and from a grand jury investigation known as the Gatekeeper.

"As I've said many times, a prison is no place for a cell phone. Illegal cell phones and the contraband trade drive not only a highly lucrative black market, but also contribute to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence both inside and outside the prison walls," Attorney General Wilson said in a media release.

Bonds will be set for Gaines and Leverette, while Morgan, Pixey and Matter secured surety bonds, the release said.

In addition to the grand jury, the Attorney General's State Grand Jury Division, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General, SCDC Criminal Prosecution Division, McCormick County Sheriff's Office and Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, assisted in the case.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General David Fernandez, Assistant Attorney General Christina Allard, Special Assistant Attorney General Stephen Lunsford, Special Assistant Attorney General Margaret Scott, and State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney Creighton Water will prosecute the case.