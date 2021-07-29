Edgefield man arrested in Quality Inn armed robbery, kidnapping

Jul. 29—An Edgefield man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery at the Quality Inn & Suites on Richland Avenue last month.

Therin Tracell Mincy, 40, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On June 13, Aiken Public Safety responded to the hotel in reference to a robbery, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

According to the report, when officers arrived on scene, the victim stated the suspect entered the hotel, held a pair of scissors to the victim's neck and took all of the money from the register.

The suspect walked the victim outside of the building before fleeing, said police.

The Aiken County Bloodhound Tracking Team was called to the scene as well as Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators.