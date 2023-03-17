Edgefield man charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Mar. 17—An Edgefield County man faces up to 110 years in prison after being arrested Monday.

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children investigators arrested Richard Craig Stevens II, 22, of Edgefield, and charged him with 11 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony and carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Stevens said possessed child sexual abuse material.

The office of Attorney General Alan Wilson, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Secret Service assisted the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Wilson's office will prosecute the case.