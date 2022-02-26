Edgefield man charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Feb. 25—An Edgefield man was arrested Feb. 16 in relation to a child pornography investigation headed by the South Carolina Attorney General's office.

James Thomas Covar, 57, is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

"Investigators state Covar possessed files of child sexual abuse material," according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General's office.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Secret Service and Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.

Attorney General Alan Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.