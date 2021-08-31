Edgefield teen charged with murder, second suspect wanted

Aug. 31—An Edgefield teenager was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal shooting in Crosland Park and a second teen is wanted.

Dontell Daniel Harling, 19, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His bond hearing will be held Tuesday.

At 10:48 p.m. on Aug. 18, public safety officers responded to the 1200 block of Aldrich Street in reference to a shots fired call, according to a release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

"While patrolling the area, officers found a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound," according to the report.

Police said "the defendant and a co-defendant did, with malice aforethought, shoot at and strike the victim, Earnest Sherrod Croft, resulting in his death," according to arrest warrants.

The second suspect, Antonio Jerome Wise, 18, is wanted for murder in connection with this incident.

Police said a third suspect is involved, "but investigators are still working to identify this individual," according to a release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The Aiken County coroner said "the body of a male was found on the driveway of a home," according to a release from Darryl M. Ables.

Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County EMS. The victim later died as a result of the shooting.

Croft was 31, according to Ables.

A history of gun violence

In October 2019, Harling was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property, according to arrest records.

On Oct. 24, 2019, victims said Harling and eight to 10 other suspects threatened to shoot them at gunpoint, robbed them and then shot at their home and vehicle, according to an incident report obtained from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. — Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.