Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: AGG, ISRA,

Reduced Positions: ACWI, XOM,





For the details of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC

ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 1,381,196 shares, 32.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 202,292 shares, 24.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 788,466 shares, 23.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 808,660 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 130,109 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.92%

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)



Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 130,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.





