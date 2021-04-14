Edgerton teen charged with attempted homicide after reported drive-by shooting

Apr. 13—BRODHEAD — Green County prosecutors say the drive-by shooting in Brodhead last week happened because an Edgerton teen was upset that his then-girlfriend sent him a Snapchat video of her dancing with a co-worker.

Damian W. Brandt, 19, of 310 S. Main St., was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in connection with Thursday's shooting.

Green County Judge James Beer agreed with District Attorney Craig Nolen's recommendation Tuesday to hold the teen without a criminal record on a $750,000 cash bond.

The co-worker was not injured in the shooting, but authorities reported finding bullet holes in his car.

At about 9:27 p.m. Thursday, Brodhead police responded to a report of three or four gunshots heard by a state Department of Natural Resources warden, according to the criminal complaint.

Earlier, Brandt responded to the Snapchat from his girlfriend by saying, "Hell now were over," according to the complaint.

The co-worker said the girlfriend had explained in the past that Brandt was protective and would shoot or kill people who messed with her—something the girlfriend denied, the complaint states.

Early Friday morning, police executed a search warrant at Brandt's home and found the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that the co-worker said was following him before the shooting, according to the complaint. Police reported finding two different guns during their search.

Authorities listened to a jail call between Brandt and his mother, who asked, "What gun did you use?"

"The small one," he said, according to the complaint. "Not the Glock."

"Was this about her?" his mother asked.

"Supposedly," he responded.

"I'm going to wait and see what I can do through trials and everything, get this lessened up," he also said, according to the complaint.

After his mother asked again to specify which gun he used, Brandt responded by saying, "Mom, I'm not talking about this over the phone. This s--- (is) recorded."

Story continues

"I know," his mother responded.

"Yeah, so why the f--- you asking me about it?"

In his bond argument, defense attorney Guy Taylor said Brandt will take court seriously and the judge should allow a parent to co-sign his bond so he can be free as the case is pending.

"$750,000 is a ridiculous sum for someone who has never missed a court date," Taylor said in an email after the hearing.

Nolen, the district attorney, said during his argument that the shooting was "premeditated."

Brandt is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.