Edgewater man, 51, facing felonies over sexual advances on girls, sheriff's officials say

An Edgewater man faces multiple felony charges after making sexual advances on two girls, Volusia sheriff's officials said.

Gregory Seifert, 51, is charged with four counts of lewd/lascivious conduct; two counts of showing obscene material to a minor; two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia, records show.

Seifert, who was arrested Friday evening, is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail for violating probation in an unrelated case.

Deputies said a 15-year-old girl this month reported Seifert made multiple sexual advances on her in addition to offering her money and giving the girl and her friends alcohol, according to a news release. The girl also said she found a camera hidden in her bedroom by Seifert.

Cellphone records show earlier this month Seifert sent a picture of his genitals to a 13-year-old girl, according to the release. The records also show Seifert offered the girl money for a picture of her feet and said he'd buy alcohol and vape pens for her and her friends.

Deputies said Seifert also offered money to both of the girls in exchange for participating or witnessing sex acts with him, according to the release.

The release did not say if or how the victims knew Seifert.

Anyone with information about similar cases is asked to contact the sheriff's child exploitation unit at 386-254-1537.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Edgewater man accused of making sexual advances on teen girls