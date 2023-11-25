Edgewater man killed when pickup truck runs off road and overturns in canal

A 21-year-old Edgewater man was killed overnight Friday when the pickup truck he was driving ran off the road into a canal in southeast Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 2017 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on Edgewater Canal Road, south of Tatum Boulevard, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway to the right, according to FHP crash investigators.

The truck then entered the canal and overturned, where it was later discovered submerged.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The specific time of the crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.

