Edgewater man sentenced to 8 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

Howard Adams of Edgewater is shown in this image taken during the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Edgewater man Howard Adams, 62, was sentenced Thursday to eight months in jail on a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Justice Department.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell ordered 36 months of supervised release, restitution of $2,000, and a $2,000 fine.

Adams pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 to obstructing, impeding, or interfering with a law enforcement officer and faced up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. He was originally charged with six counts on various charges related to the riot but made a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors recommended the judge sentence Adams to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. His lawyer argued for no jail time noting that Adams has no criminal record and runs a business.

A pre-sentence document from prosecutors stated that “Adams’ criminal conduct, placing himself at the front of a mob and breaking through multiple police lines outside and inside the Capitol building, was the epitome of disrespect for the law.”

Adams was screaming and waving an American flag “adulterated” with a snake image through the Capitol.

Howard B. Adams of Edgewater (circled in yellow) is told to back away from door by police during Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

In the 27 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.

Another Volusia County man, Joseph Biggs, a Volusia County Proud Boys leader, is currently on trial in a Washington, D.C., federal court on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

