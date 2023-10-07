Edgewater police arrest suspected gunman, fiancée in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 others injured

Edgewater police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a makeshift transient camp in a wooded area near the 1500 block of Juniper Drive.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by police as 38-year-old John G. Ellis.

The other two victims, 22-year-old Amanda Cormier-Campbell and 41-year-old Frank Matott, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators with the Edgewater Police Department initially released a description of the possible shooting suspect Friday and the vehicle he was believed to be driving.

Through “numerous investigative techniques” police say they were able to positively identify the suspected shooter as 45-year-old Walter Russell.

Police haven’t said exactly how they developed Russell as the suspect but noted that one of the victims had gotten into a “dispute” with him before the shooting.

Russell was booked into the Volusia County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He’s being held on no bond.

Russell’s fiancé, 42-year-old Laura Carter, was also taken into custody and arrested on a charge of principle to first-degree murder. She’s also being held on no bond.

Edgewater police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as detectives are still conducting search warrants in connection with the case.

They continue to urge anyone with information on the case to call them at 386-424-2000.

