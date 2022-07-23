Edgewater road rage shooting suspect arrested in Georgia, police say

Edgewater police said a man accused of a road rage shooting last week has been arrested in Georgia.

Officer said James Seiler was arrested Saturday morning in McIntosh County, Georgia.

A woman who was also wanted by police in connection with the shooting was arrested in St. Johns County on July 17.

Police said Seiler and another driver confronted one another on July 15 near Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.

Investigators said Seiler pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the ground before shooting the victim’s vehicle.

They said the victim sustained minor injuries after being hit in the head several times with a survey stake.

