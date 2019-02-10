Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Edgewater Wireless Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid CA$68k for 408.55k shares purchased. In total, Edgewater Wireless Systems insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about CA$0.17 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around CA$0.12). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Edgewater Wireless Systems Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth CA$2.7k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Edgewater Wireless Systems insiders own about CA$1.4m worth of shares (which is 7.4% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Edgewater Wireless Systems Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider buying than selling in the last three months. But the difference isn’t much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we’d be more comfortable if they owned more Edgewater Wireless Systems stock. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.