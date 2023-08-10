Edgewater woman stole more than $715,000 in Covid-19 aid money, bought home and a Maserati

An Edgewater woman was sentenced Monday to a year in prison for stealing more than $715,000 dollars from the federal government through the Paycheck Protection Program during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to federal court records.

Kerryanne Purkiss, 49, who is also named in police reports as Kellyanne Roiland, originally of Antigua, was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

The wire fraud stemmed from Purkiss obtaining a PPP loan that was issued by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The loans were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

According to an indictment, Purkiss fraudulently obtained a loan by filing a fake application. In the application, Purkiss made up tax forms. The business, the number of employees, the monthly payroll amount, and the intended use of the money were false.

Purkiss used the money for her own benefit including buying a home in Deltona, and a Maserati, according to court records.

At her sentencing, Middle District of Florida Court Federal Judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr., ordered Purkiss to forfeit the Deltona home and the Maserati, according to a forfeiture order. The judge also ordered Purkiss to pay $715,000 in restitution.

"While Purkiss drove around Orlando in her Maserati paid for with stolen PPP funds, hardworkingAmericans who truly needed a paycheck suffered! This is why IRS‐CI (criminal investigation) will continue to pursue these crimes with fervor and tenacity,” said Brian Payne, special agent in charge of the Tampa Field Office in a release.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Edgewater woman steals COVID-19 money for her use