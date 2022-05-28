Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock advances 8.1% this past week

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 51% over a half decade. But it's up 8.1% in the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 5.9% in the same time.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$145m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Edgewell Personal Care's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 6.9% each year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 13% per year, over the period. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 8.9% in the twelve months, Edgewell Personal Care shareholders did even worse, losing 18% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Edgewell Personal Care better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Edgewell Personal Care (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

