Edgewell Unveils Long Term Strategy to Drive Growth and Shareholder Value at its Virtual Investor Day

·5 min read

Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) announced that management will unveil the details of a comprehensive strategy to drive top and bottom line growth, predictable cash generation and enhanced returns to shareholders at its Virtual Investor Day today. The Company will also discuss its capital allocation priorities and the assumptions that underlie its long-term financial targets.

Edgewell Personal Care Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Edgewell Personal Care Company)
Edgewell Personal Care Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Edgewell Personal Care Company)

The Company will discuss its long-term strategy to help transform Edgewell into a growing, sustainable and consumer-centric Personal Care and Grooming company. The key strategic priorities supporting its strategy include:

  1. Expanding its presence in attractive growth categories, as a catalyst for accelerated topline growth across a meaningful portion of the portfolio

  2. Building brands consumers love with consumer-centric innovation at the center of all commercial plans

  3. Being a trusted strategic partner to retailers, strengthening partnerships and leveraging world-class manufacturing and formulation capabilities

  4. Simplifying "everything" across the enterprise, enabling continued productivity and cost reduction

  5. Being a company people love to work for, putting People First and ensuring strong activation of the new strategy

Rod Little, Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer, said "Having spent the past year successfully stabilizing the business, I am excited to unveil the new growth strategy for Edgewell. This strategy reflects a robust balance of leveraging our best-in-class manufacturing, sourcing and formulation capabilities with a refreshed, digitally enabled, consumer centric approach to categories where our brands are positioned for growth. We will drive continuous improvement and cost efficiency across the business which will allow for meaningful investment in support of our strategy. We have built a foundation of strong brands in compelling categories, and we have the talent and capabilities to execute well and be successful. And finally, demonstrating our commitment to balanced capital allocation and return of cash to shareholders, we are pleased to announce the initiation of a quarterly dividend."

Long-Term Financial Algorithm
Edgewell expects that execution against its strategy will create sustainable long-term organic net sales and earnings per share growth while generating significant free cash flow. As part of today's event, management will provide greater details on a long-term financial algorithm which includes:

  • Organic net sales growth of 2% to 3%

  • Adjusted EBITDA growth of 4% to 6%

  • Adjusted EPS growth of 6% to 7%

  • >100% free cash flow conversion

Capital Allocation and Dividend Initiation
The Company will also reaffirm its priorities for capital allocation to drive shareholder value:

  • Investing in organic and inorganic growth opportunities

  • Returning capital to shareholders through a combination of a dividend and opportunistic share repurchases

  • Maintaining a disciplined approach to managing debt, with expected net debt leverage of between two- and three-times EBITDA

The Company today announced that it intends to pay a regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock which will be paid on January 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2020.

The Board anticipates declaring a dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations of dividends are subject to Board approval and may be adjusted based on the Company's results of operations, financial position and cash flow, or as business needs or market conditions change.

Edgewell's 2020 Virtual Investor Day

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "expectation," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "estimate," "plan," "target," "predict," "likely," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook," or other similar words or phrases. These statements are not based on historical facts, but instead reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events, including, without limitation, the future earnings and performance of Edgewell or any of its businesses. Many factors outside our control (including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak), could affect the realization of these estimates. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. The Company cannot assure you that any of its expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this document are only made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it presently considers immaterial could significantly affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include those detailed from time to time in the Company's publicly filed documents, including in Item 1A. Risk Factors of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 20, 2020.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-unveils-long-term-strategy-to-drive-growth-and-shareholder-value-at-its-virtual-investor-day-301177933.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani, flailing, says Venezuela, Clinton and Soros hatched 'centralized plan' to steal election for Biden

    In another bizarre press conference, the president's personal lawyer lobbed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a desperate-sounding bid to overturn election results.

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • U.S. drug charges against former Mexican defense minister are dropped

    A federal judge on Wednesday granted a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico, a move Mexico said would restore trust in the countries' severely strained security ties. The dismissal came one day after a surprise announcement by U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero that the U.S. case would end, just one month after being announced. Cienfuegos, 72, was Mexico's defense minister from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • President-elect Joe Biden approaches 80 million votes

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

  • Venezuelan oil union leader detained as government crackdown continues

    Venezuelan authorities arrested oil workers' union leader Eudis Girot, other union officials said on Thursday, as the government's crackdown on dissent at troubled state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela continued. Girot, the executive director of the FUTPV union and an outspoken critic of PDVSA's management, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening that authorities had arrived at his residence with an arrest order. Jose Bodas, another union leader, said on Thursday that Girot had been arrested, and demanded his release.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

    The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on Iran,” which argued that the Trump administration's moves against Iran made the world safer and should not be reversed.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Trump Fed nominee Shelton faces more difficult road to confirmation

    On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate failed to muster the required votes to move her nomination ahead in the confirmation process. Shelton has come under fire for inconsistent, controversial views, including an embrace of the gold standard and a shifting stance on interest rates as control of the White House passed from Democrat Barack Obama to Trump. When the Senate comes back in session, on Nov. 30, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could call another vote.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

    A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf.

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • Pence returns to the campaign trail, where he'll begin to chart his own political future

    The outgoing vice president will have to make a case for Republican Senate candidates, all while sidestepping the reality that Trump lost the election.