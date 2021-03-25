Edgewood council votes to close town court

Mar. 25—EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Town Council has voted to close the town court after the court lost money the past three years.

The question of whether to keep the court open became a topic of discussion when Judge Scott Norrick was elected last November as judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5.

The council voted 5-1 Wednesday to close the court, with Jodi Norrick casting the lone vote in opposition.

The court will not accept any new cases after March 31, and the last court sessions will take place before Aug. 31.

Council President Patty Farren said the council has to begin work on a severance package for the court employees that will lose their jobs at the end of August.

Norrick has been volunteering as the Edgewood Town Court Judge since his taking the county office.

He told council members that courts are not expected to be revenue generators but provide other benefits to the community.

Norrick said the Edgewood court absorbed cases when the Alexandria City Court closed and the misdemeanor cases from the Pendleton Town Court.

He said the cities of Anderson and Elwood subsidize the court operations on an annual basis at a cost of approximately $500,000 each. Norrick said the Edgewood court used to generate a profit or break even until the past few years.

Edgewood Clerk/Treasurer Katherine Tanner said the town is not collecting enough money to pay the court costs.

She said the court lost $31,468 in 2018, $42,244 in 2019 and another $59,000 last year.

"This is taxpayer dollars," Tanner said. "Money that could be used by the police department or placed in the town's Rainy Day Fund.

"It's the council's decision," she said. "The council will have to explain why the court is losing money."

Jodi Norrick said any profits from the court were placed in the town's general fund prior to 2018. She wondered how much of the losses would have been covered by the excess revenues in previous years.

Story continues

Police Chief Andy Ellingwood said he has been considering the benefit of the court to the police department.

"I see more cons than pros," he said. "In recent years, the parking problems and dealing with the people coming to the court outweighs the benefits."

Ellingwood said the Anderson City Court is not that far away and there are no overtime costs for officers attending court sessions.

Councilwoman Julie Armington said the court brings riff-raff to Edgewood who commit crimes.

"It's not an advantage to the town," she said. "It's losing money. We're throwing good money after bad."

Norrick said the Anderson and Elwood city courts have each agreed to take 50% of the pending cases.

Town attorney Mike Austin noted that Norrick has been continuing to work in Edgewood and at the same time as the Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge without any additional compensation.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.