Edgewood man accused of killing mother to be held without bond; could get released

Mar. 19—State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington ordered an Edgewood man accused of fatally stabbing his mother held without bond Friday, but the man could still be freed awaiting await trial if he meets certain conditions.

Brian Farley, 51, could be released on electronic monitoring if he completes an inpatient alcohol treatment program of 30 days or more, District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue wrote in an email Friday.

"Judge Ellington found that the defendant was dangerous, but the evidence did not establish that there is no condition or combination of conditions that would ensure the safety of the community and of the defendant's compliance," she wrote.

Ellington said that before releasing Farley to treatment, the court would hold a hearing to determine whether the plan was viable or acceptable, Perdue wrote.

Seven people who identified themselves as Farley's relatives applied for a restraining order against him Thursday, saying they are terrified he'll make good on threats to kill the entire family if released.

Farley had threatened to kill family members just two days before allegedly stabbing the family's 87-year-old matriarch to death, according to the application.

Farley was booked on an open count of murder March 4 after Edgewood police responded to to a 911 call regarding a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. They discovered Felita Marlene Farley lying face-down in a pool of blood on a home's bathroom floor, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The 911 caller identified himself as "Brian" and "seemed to be crying," according to the complaint.

When officers arrived, the complaint says, Brian Farley told them he and his mother had been "arguing all day" and she had "started shooting him."

Santa Fe County Fire Department medics found a rifle on a bed, the complaint says, adding that Brian Farley did not have any apparent injuries.

Story continues

According to family members' application for a restraining order, Brian Farley had become angry with his brother Steven Farley on March 2, after Steven Farley had gone to the family home in Edgewood to pick up a truck left to him by their late father.

"Brian began saying how he would murder the family and hurt wives, nieces, nephews, aunts to get revenge," Steven Farley states in the complaint.

An online obituary notice states Matthew Nicholas Farley, Felita's Farley's husband of

65 years, died in 2020.

State District Court Judge Francis Mathew is scheduled to consider the application April 1.

Meanwhile, the presence of the rifle in the home has the FBI's attention.

Special Agent Jordan Spaeth obtained authorization Monday to collect a DNA sample from Brian Farley, who is being held at the Santa Fe County jail. Spaeth said in an affidavit in support of the warrant that the sample would be compared to DNA collected from the shotgun.

Brian Farley was convicted felony cocaine possession in Texas in 2002, according to the federal search warrant, which could expose him to a charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

The federal warrant also says Brian Farley's criminal history includes a 2012 "arrest for terroristic threats" by the Houston Police Department after he reportedly threatened to rip out a person's teeth and beat her.

Brian Farley's criminal history in New Mexico indicates "alcohol abuse coincides with his criminal conduct," according to a pre-trial detention motion filed recently by state prosecutors.

He has been charged with DWI three times — in 2013, 2014 and 2016 — according to the detention motion. He pleaded guilty twice and one of the cases was dismissed, the motion says.

"The Defendant has no history of violent offenses known to the State," Assistant District Attorney Shelby Bradley wrote in the motion.