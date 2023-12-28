Edgewood man accused of killing stepfather on Christmas Eve

Dec. 27—Edgewood police have charged a man with second-degree murder in his stepfather's death on Christmas Eve.

Officers were dispatched Sunday to Darius Semore Welch's home on Aspen Drive in Edgewood in response to a report of an unattended death. They found the body of Welch's stepfather, Brian Enright, 49, in the bathroom.

Enright had severe bruising on his arms and torso, a criminal complaint says.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, says Welch's 24th birthday is Thursday. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, the complaint says, but county jail records didn't indicate he was in custody.

Edgewood police could not immediately be reached for comment on whether Welch had been arrested.

The criminal complaint says investigators determined there were "suspicious circumstances" surrounding Enright's death, due the bruising, and the state Office of the Medical Investigator made a preliminary determination he had died from "blunt force trauma to the abdomen."

Police wrote in the complaint they heard Welch talking on the phone with someone identified as his "Nana," saying the two had gotten into a "little altercation," and "that's when I punched him in the stomach. ... I punched his [expletive] in the stomach for not making it to the toilet," he said, according to the complaint.

Welch was questioned by a medical investigator about the bruising on Enright's body, police wrote, and he said he and his stepfather "liked to wrestle." One of the bruises was made when Welch "was mad and punched him in the stomach," the complaint says.

Criminal records allege a history of violence in the men's household over the past year.

Welch pleaded guilty to a battery charge in February after Enright accused his stepson of severely beating him on the face and abdomen after a dispute over money.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.