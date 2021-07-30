Edgewood man charged with home invasion, burglary directly before deadly June shooting

Jul. 29—An Edgewood man is facing several charges in connection to an alleged home invasion that occurred at the same place and time as a fatal June shooting.

Kenneth Macon, 22, is charged with home invasion, third- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and multiple counts of second-degree assault. He was ordered held without bond after a Wednesday bail review hearing.

According to charging documents filed in Harford County District Court, sheriff's deputies responded to the 6200 block of Edgewood Road around 11:47 p.m. on June 9 for a report of a burglary. While they were on their way there, they were told that another call for shots fired had been reported at the residence and a person was lying on the ground.

When deputies arrived, they found Jarmel Stewart lying on the grass in front of an apartment building and suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was lying on a 9 mm handgun, according to the documents.

Stewart's death is still being investigated by the Harford County Sheriff's Office, which declined to answer questions.

"While Macon has been charged, the investigation into his case and any connection to Stewart's homicide is still active and ongoing," spokesperson for the office Cristie Hopkins said.

Deputies packed the wound to decrease blood loss and took life saving measures while EMS traveled to the scene, but Stewart was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he died, the documents state.

Earlier that evening, Stewart's mother, Christina, met up with Macon — her daughter's "on-again/off-again" domestic partner — at a Royal Farms on the 600 block of Edgewood Road around 10:44 p.m., according to charging documents.

Stewart had her cousin's 2-year-old son with her and passed him off to Macon so she could shop. He took the boy outside the store, and when Stewart came out, she saw him hitting the child on the leg. "Video footage shows Kenneth Macon striking the child in an aggressive manner 13 times with an open hand on his uncovered left leg," the documents state.

Story continues

Stewart took back the child and confronted Macon; at no point had she given him permission to discipline the boy, according to the documents. Macon became "irate" and the two ended up pushing each other, the documents state.

Christina Stewart went back to her home and told her boyfriend about it. In turn, he went to the Royal Farms and got into a physical altercation with Macon and several others, who went their separate ways once it was over, the documents state.

Around 11:45 p.m., Macon arrived at Stewart's residence and entered without permission through an unlocked door, according to the documents. While inside, he started punching Christina Stewart and another of her daughters. The fight spilled outside of the home, which is when Jarmel Stewart came out of the residence to help his mother and sister.

Then an unknown man came around a dark corner nearby and produced a handgun, shooting at least twice and hitting Stewart, according to the documents.

Christina Stewart and her daughter ran back inside the home and locked the door, but Macon forced his way into the apartment by punching at the plexiglass panel in the door, the documents state. The two women were able to stop him by pushing the sofa against him and the front door.

No attorney for Macon is listed in electronic court records.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office has asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact detective Kramer at 443-409-3546.