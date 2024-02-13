Edgewood man charged with killing mother decides against change of plea

Feb. 12—The criminal case against an Edgewood man accused of stabbing his 87-year-old mother to death in 2022 appears headed to trial.

Brian Farley, 53, had been scheduled to change his not guilty plea during a hearing Monday, but his attorney and a state prosecutor told District Judge T. Glenn Ellington they had not been able to reach an agreement.

Neither party offered a reason about why the planned agreement had fallen through.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to take place in April.

Prosecutors charged Farley with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in 2022 after police responded to a 911 call regarding a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. They discovered Felita Marlene Farley lying face-down in a pool of blood on the floor of the family's home, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

She had at least 10 stab wounds to her torso.

The 911 caller identified himself as "Brian" and "seemed to be crying," according to the complaint.

Farley told officers he and his mother had been "arguing all day" and she had "started shooting him." Santa Fe County Fire Department medics found a rifle on a bed, the complaint says, adding Brian Farley did not have any apparent injuries.

Brian Farley had threatened to kill family members just two days before he was accused of stabbing the family's matriarch to death, according to an application for a restraining order. Seven relatives, including a brother, filed the application a few weeks after the incident, telling the court they feared he'd make good on his threats if released.

According to the application, Brian Farley had become angry with his brother Steven Farley on March 2, two days before the killing, because Steven Farley had gone to the family home in Edgewood to pick up a truck left to him by their late father.

Online court files indicate Farley's public defender asked the court in April 2022 to have Brian Farley evaluated to determine whether he was competent to stand trial. It was unclear from the records, some of which are sealed, if a determination as to his competency has been made.