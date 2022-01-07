Edgewood man charged in November kidnapping incident, according to Harford sheriff's office

Jan. 7—An Edgewood man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping resulting from an incident on Nov. 8 in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Joseph James, 28, was charged Wednesday with armed robbery, robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and theft, according to the sheriff's office.

On the morning of Nov. 8, deputies with the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to Clover Valley Way in Edgewood for the report of an armed robbery, according to the sheriff's office. Upon arrival, deputies were met by a female victim who reported she had been robbed at gunpoint.

Through further investigation, deputies discovered that the victim was in the 1300 block of East Spring Meadow Court with her 5-year-old child when an unknown man approached her with a knife and demanded money, according to the sheriff's office. When the suspect learned the victim didn't have any cash, he forced her, with her child, to drive him to a local ATM where he made her withdraw cash from her account, deputies said. The suspect then forced the victim to drive him to the area of Clover Valley Way, where he fled on foot.

Investigators from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Forensic Services Unit also responded to the scene to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

James was arrested on unrelated charges on Dec. 7. During questioning, James revealed information that indicated he was involved in the kidnapping, according to the sheriff's office. Further investigation by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division led to the charges.

James is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail. No attorney is listed for James.