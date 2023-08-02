Edgewood man fatally shot Wednesday morning, Harford County Sheriff's Office says

Aug. 2—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in Edgewood.

At 7:42 a.m., Southern Precinct deputies responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Longwood Court and found Tyrell Orlando Polley, 33, of Edgewood, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, and members of the Forensic Services Unit collected and preserved physical evidence, the release said.

The circumstances and motive remain under investigation, according to the sheriff's office. No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Det. Kevin Smith, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3576. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.