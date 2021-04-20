Edgewood man not guilty by reason of insanity in attempted murder of grandparents
Apr. 20—EFFINGHAM — An Edgewood man was recently found not guilty by reason of insanity for the attempted murder of his grandparents.
The verdict was delivered following a bench trial in Effingham County Circuit Court last week after the defendant, Mark N. Sigrist, 39, waived his right to a jury trial.
Judge Christopher Matoush found Sigrist not guilty by reason of insanity on two counts of attempted murder, a Class X felony. Two counts of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, were dismissed.
State's Attorney Bryan Kibler indicated Sigrist's grandparents were in agreement with the stipulated bench trial. During the trial, defense attorney Ed Deters presented a sealed mental evaluation of Sigrist conducted March 12.
According to court documents, Sigrist had recently been released after 15 years from the Hancock County Mental Health facility in Carthage, Illinois, when he stabbed his 83-year-old grandfather in the head multiple times with a knife and hit his grandmother multiple times with a cutting board at the elderly couple's home on June 29, 2020.
The 80-year-old grandmother escaped from the home and sought help. Sigrist was not injured during the incident but was hospitalized after he reported having mental health issues.
Sigrist was remanded to the Department of Human Services for an evaluation to determine whether he is in need of mental health treatment services. Sigrist also is no longer allowed to post bond to obtain release.
A status hearing on the Department of Human Services evaluation is set for May 19 at 11 a.m.