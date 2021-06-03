Edgewood man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for Cecil County robbery in which he kicked pregnant woman

Jun. 3—An Edgewood man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release last week for robbing someone selling drugs in 2019, according to Maryland's U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jaquan Day, 21,was sentenced on May 27 in U.S. District Court.

According to his plea agreement, Day worked with at least six others to rob someone on April 25, 2019. After gathering at a retail parking lot, Day and his others drove to a nearby apartment complex in North East and assaulted three people, including a pregnant woman and a minor, according to the office.

The crew forced entry to an apartment — where they found the three people — and stole suboxone and money from a bedroom, the office said. One of the room's occupants was restrained, and Day aimed a gun at the pregnant woman, according to the plea. He also kicked her in the abdomen when she attempted to help the minor, who was identified in the criminal complaint as her son. Day also struck the adult male in the unit with his gun.

Two cameras installed inside the apartment captured the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

"After Day and his co-conspirators left the unit, [the pregnant woman] was treated at a nearby hospital where she underwent an emergency caesarian section to deliver her child as a result of the injuries she obtained from the assault," according to the office.

After the robbery, the group left in two cars that had dropped them off at the apartment building, the complaint states.

Day admitted the point of the robbery was to steal marijuana and that he and others took the adult man's suboxone and drug profits by force, according the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Co-defendant Tyqwell Booker, 24, pleaded guilty to the same offense and is expected to receive a sentence between 60 and 96 months at his sentencing in September, according to the office. Antoine Rich, 24, and Jesse Walton Jr., 49, have been sentenced to 72 months and 30 months in federal prison, respectively, for their role in the crime.