Edgewood man sentenced to 15 years after fentanyl distribution charges

Oct. 22—The Harford County state's attorney's office announced Thursday an Edgewood man was convicted of distributing drugs.

Daquan Brown, 25, was charged for distributing heroin-fentanyl mix, possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a regulated firearm, according to a news release.

The release stated detectives assigned to the Harford County Narcotics Task Force investigated a fatal overdose on July 8, 2020. A number with the contact name "Squirt" was discovered on the victim's phone and believed to be the narcotics dealer, according to the release. An undercover detective contacted "Squirt" via text to arrange a purchase of heroin for $200.

The next day, detectives rented a room at the Red Roof Inn on Emmorton Park Road in Edgewood to conduct surveillance, the release states.

The suspect arrived in a silver vehicle, according to the release, and detectives were able to identify him based on the clothes he said he'd wear in the text messages. He was approached by the undercover detective who handed him $200. And "Squirt" walked the detective to the vehicle to hand him a brown napkin. In the napkin, the release states, were 23 capsules later found to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

After the transaction, members of the Narcotics Task Force attempted to take the suspect into custody but he fled, according to the release, and threw approximately 4.6 grams of cocaine before being caught. A search of Brown's vehicle revealed a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun under the driver seat, $647 and various illicit narcotics, authorities said.

Brown is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to a Baltimore County conviction, police said.

Brown was sentenced on Oct. 19 to 40 years, which was suspended to all but 15 years of incarceration. The first five years will be served without the possibility of parole, the release states, and he will be on five years of supervised probation when he is released.