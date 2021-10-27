Edgewood man who taught at Baltimore schools indicted on federal child pornography charges

A 38-year-old Edgewood man who was a music teacher at a Baltimore school has been indicted on federal charges of soliciting and distributing child pornography online.

A grand jury indicted Lewis Ishmael Blandon on Tuesday, about two months after he was arrested by Maryland State Police. He faces 18 counts in U.S. District Court in Maryland, including coercion and enticement, receipt and distribution of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Federal prosecutors say Blandon operated and used several different accounts on social media platforms such as Kik, Instagram, Grindr and Snapshot. They said he used those accounts to entice three minor male victims to send explicit photos, which he then shared with others.

The victims are described as a 15-year-old from Missouri, a 16-year-old from Maryland and a 16-year-old from New Jersey.

There are no allegations that Blandon abused his role as a teacher. He was a music teacher at Woodhome Elementary-Middle School at the time of his arrest.

School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blandon’s status as an employee.

He has no attorney listed in court records in either the state of federal case.