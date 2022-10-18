Edgewood police chief placed on administrative leave

The Edgewood police chief is on administrative leave, following an incident captured on surveillance video.

Chief John Freeburg said the moment at the police station on Friday was an attempt at humor, but those actions have triggered a complaint that’s led to him being placed on leave.

The Police Benevolent Association said there are several possible violations including abuse of power and battery of a law enforcement officer. The organization is calling for a full investigation.

The video shows the chief putting his hands on Officer Chris Meade’s chest and his face. But the chief says it wasn’t in anger.

Read: Edgewood leaders applaud new law allowing smaller businesses to purchase liquor licenses

“It was a poorly thought-out attempt at humor with someone I’ve known and worked with for over 20 years and I regret the interaction. I care deeply about the city and the members of the police department and decided it was time to part ways,” Freeburg said in a statement.

The mayor said an investigation into Freeburg, who has been with the city for 27 years, will begin soon but that they are asking for an outside agency to do it.

Read: Future of notorious Orange County intersection up for discussion again

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.