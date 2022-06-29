Edgewood teen arrested after school threat on social media

Jun. 29—An Edgewood teen was arrested earlier this month after she was suspected of posting a school shooting threat on social media platform Yik Yak.

New Mexico State Police said in a news release issued Tuesday the agency began investigating the threat June 9, with help from the FBI, and traced it to the home of Emma Haviland, 17.

Haviland was taken to a local hospital before being booked June 16 on a third-degree felony count of attempt to commit a felony, a misdemeanor count of making an unlawful shooting threat, and two petty misdemeanors: interfering with the educational process and disorderly conduct.

State police said in the news release the Yik Yak post said, "Hello Edgewood anyone want to shoot up the school? I need a partner."

The social media platform is steeped in anonymity. Users can make public posts, which are visible to those within a five-mile radius, without any profile information being listed.

Haviland told state police agents the threat was a joke, according to the news release.

However, the agency said it doesn't take such threats lightly.

"Investigating violent threats like the one involved in this incident is of the utmost importance to the New Mexico State Police," Chief Tim Johnson said in a statement. "I applaud our agents for their dedication to keeping our communities safe and for their quick and thorough actions, which led to the charges in this case."

Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the FBI office in Albuquerque, said the federal agency also takes seriously any threats against schools and other public places.

"Even hoax threats disrupt school and waste law enforcement resources," Bujanda said in a statement.

Haviland was being held at the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center. Her case is being prosecuted by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe.