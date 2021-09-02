Edgewood Town Court officially closed

Sep. 2—EDGEWOOD — As of Wednesday the Edgewood Town Court has been officially closed with thousands of cases being transferred to the Anderson and Elwood courts.

The Edgewood Town Council voted in March to close the court after Scott Norrick was elected the judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5.

Norrick took office in the county court on Jan. 1.

Through the past few months the court cases pending in Edgewood have .

Norrick estimated in March that there were 5,000 pending cases being transferred to the Anderson and Elwood city courts.

Elwood City Court Judge Kyle Noone said Wednesday the decision was to transfer cases with last names ending with "A" through "M" to the Anderson City Court and from "N" through "Z" to the Elwood court.

"That make the transfer process easier," Noone said.

Noone and Anderson City Court Judge Jason Jamerson are creating a joint petition for the transfer of the cases.

"It is increasing the number of cases in the court," Noone said.

He said since the law enforcement officers determine where to file cases, the Elwood City Court has been receiving cases from the Elwood, Alexandria, Summitville, Orestes, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton, Ingalls and Chesterfield police departments.

Noone said that is in addition to the cases filed by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police officers.

"We are reviewing staffing needs," he said. "We have added another court day to the calendar. I want some time to see the increase in the caseload before requesting an increase in the number of court employees."

Noone said there are two probation officers working for the Elwood City Court and that Edgewood was using the Madison County Probation Department.

"We're excited about it," he said of the increased caseload. "We have been working to make the transition as smooth as possible."

Jamerson said he doesn't know at this time if the court will have to hire additional staffing.

Story continues

"The change in the criminal code moved a lot of criminal charges from the misdemeanor to the felony level — that has helped," he said. "We will see a great influx of new cases in the court."

Like Elwood, the Anderson City Court has added an additional court date.

Jamerson said an unknown is whether or not the Edgewood court cases that were using the county's probation department will be moved to the Anderson City Court Probation Department.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.