Edgewood woman fatally shot by estranged husband, police say; search continues for Towson man believed to be 'armed and dangerous'

Dec. 23—Harford County detectives are searching for a man they believe fatally shot his estranged wife outside her Edgewood home Tuesday evening.

Sheriff's deputies were called at 5:12 p.m. to the 2800 block of Majesty Lane, where 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell was found in her driveway with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported Blackwell to an area trauma center, where she died at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives have identified Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, as the suspect in the shooting and cautioned that Wise "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

Wise filed for divorce from Blackwell earlier this year, and the couple was scheduled to have a hearing on the settlement on March 9, according to court records.

Wise is also facing stalking and harassment charges in Harford County for offenses that occurred earlier this year and has a restraining order placed on him for domestic violence, according to court records.

Detectives concluded that Wise was a suspect from interviews with neighbors and witnesses, said Cristie Hopkins, sheriff's office spokesperson. The sheriff's office is working with law enforcement agencies and community partners to locate Wise, Hopkins said.

Wise was last seen driving a dark-colored minivan and may be in Baltimore County, detectives said.

Blackwell had custody of her three children, who are now being cared for by family, Hopkins said.

"All of us are saddened to hear about this event," said Billye Heritage, a neighbor. "I think it's even more shocking because you just don't hear about events like this in [our neighborhood]."

