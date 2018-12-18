How To Make Edible Cookie Dough, The Ultimate Holiday Food Gift

Sneaking a bite of raw cookie dough is undoubtedly one of the best parts of holiday baking, that is if you don’t mind ignoring the CDC’s warnings about getting salmonella or E. coli.

But now that it’s almost 2019, we’re a lot smarter about the dangers of eating raw eggs and flour. There are even ways to make cookie dough that’s not actually raw, designed to be scooped up and enjoyed ― without baking ― by the bucketful.

We’ve got a recipe for raw cookie dough that uses simple ingredients and is gluten-free to boot (which helps avoid the E. coli risks associated with eating raw flour). The base of the dough starts with chickpeas and unsweetened peanut butter, adding a boost of protein and fiber.

The trick to a really smooth dough is to peel that papery skin off the chickpeas. It’s a tedious task but 100 percent worth it. After rinsing the beans, layer them between two paper towels and pat dry. Gently press down and rub them back and forth to release the skin from the bean. Any chickpeas that still have skins on can be peeled by pressing them between your fingers.

This dough is sweetened with healthy natural sugars: maple syrup and coconut sugar, which is low on the glycemic index. The coconut sugar gives a nice caramel flavor, while the maple syrup adds the perfect amount of sweetness. The combination of oat and almond flours helps the dough hold its shape and keeps the recipe gluten-free. Lastly, fold in dairy-free dark chocolate chips to bring it all together.

Now, heed this warning: This is not a traditional cookie dough, and it’s not meant to be baked. It’s meant to be a healthier, safer alternative to our favorite childhood snack of raw cookie dough. The best part? It’s vegan and gluten-free, making it the perfect holiday gift for any of your friends with food allergies.

Just make sure to seal it up in food-safe containers and refrigerate it before you give it as a gift, with a note to keep it refrigerated. See the recipe below!

Edible Cookie Dough

Ingredients

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed, drained and skins peeled

1/2 cup unsweetened natural peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup coconut sugar

2 tablespoons oats

1/2 cup almond meal

1/2 cup dairy-free dark chocolate chips

Directions

1. Place oats in the bowl of a food processor. Process until finely ground; it should resemble flour.

2. Add peeled chickpeas, peanut butter, vanilla, salt, maple syrup, coconut sugar and almond meal. Process until combined and completely smooth, about 5 minutes. Be sure to scrape down the sides as needed.

3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Fold in chocolate chips, and store dough in the fridge.