Edifier’s shockingly great S3000Pro wireless speakers blow away Sonos and Bose

I have a Sonos system in my home and I have always been impressed with the sound quality. To my ear, it’s far better than comparable Bose systems because the sound is more natural and the tuning is far better. I test plenty of speakers from other brands as well, but nothing has ever topped Sonos for me unless you’re willing to spend some serious cash. That all changed recently, however, when I received a pair of Edifier S3000Pro Audiophile Active Speakers to test. I’ve had them for a few weeks now, and my jaw still hits the floor every single time I turn them on.

These incredible speakers have Bluetooth 5.0 aptX support as well as multiple wired digital and analog audio inputs, so you can stream music to them on their own or connect them to an existing sound system. They feature planar silk diaphragm tweeters as well as a 6.5inch aluminum alloy diaphragm bass unit, the combination of which produces mindbogglingly clean sound at low volumes and when cranked all the way up. You won’t believe the bass that the S3000Pro speakers produce — it’s like nothing else in this class.

Related Stories:

Anova's newest smart sous vide cooker is down to its best price

You can actually get a 4K TV on Amazon right now for $199.99

Charge your iPhone three times faster with these two accessories

At $799.99, a pair of Edifier’s S3000Pro speakers are priced just $100 higher than a Sonos Playbar, but the sound they produce is in a completely different league. You truly have to hear them to appreciate what Edifier has pulled off with these speakers.

Here’s more info from the product page:

WIRELESS LEFT/RIGHT SPEAKER SETUP – Edifier’s first plug-in speaker system that offers wireless left and right speakers — creating new possibilities for more pleasing, practical audio setups.

KLEERNET WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY – For vastly improved efficiency and quality over traditional Bluetooth speakers. Near lossless audio quality at up to 328ft (100m)

HIGH QUALITY STREAMING AND EASY CONNECTIVITY – Certified Hi-Res audio and Bluetooth 5.0 support with aptX HD Decoding. Together, they provide airy, transparent studio-quality sound from USB audio bitrates of up to 24Bit/192KHz for near lossless sound quality. Perfect for enthusiasts, artists and industry professionals alike.

CLEAR MORE NATURAL SOUNDING HIGHS – Edifier’s signature planar diaphragm tweeter provide clearer, better highs than the competition. Discover new sensations from old songs.

POWERFUL ROOM-SHAKING BASS – Courtesy of a 6.5″ aluminium alloy diaphragm bass unit. Get the strong distortion-less bass you need for everything from movies to music.

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com