Are EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.’s (BIT:EDAC) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we’ll evaluate EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (BIT:EDAC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for EdiliziAcrobatica:

0.18 = €1.5m ÷ (€16m – €7.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2017.)

So, EdiliziAcrobatica has an ROCE of 18%.

Does EdiliziAcrobatica Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, EdiliziAcrobatica’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from EdiliziAcrobatica’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for EdiliziAcrobatica.

How EdiliziAcrobatica’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

EdiliziAcrobatica has total liabilities of €7.6m and total assets of €16m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 48% of its total assets. EdiliziAcrobatica has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On EdiliziAcrobatica’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.