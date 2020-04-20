Should EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (BIT:EDAC) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio?

Dividend paying stocks like EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (BIT:EDAC) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

Remember that the recent share price drop will make EdiliziAcrobatica's yield look higher, even though recent events might have impacted the company's prospects. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying EdiliziAcrobatica for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. EdiliziAcrobatica paid out 123% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. A payout ratio above 100% is definitely an item of concern, unless there are some other circumstances that would justify it.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. With a payment history of less than 2 years, we think it's a bit too soon to think about living on the income from its dividend. Its most recent annual dividend was €0.17 per share.

It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Dividend Growth Potential

The other half of the dividend investing equation is evaluating whether earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Over the long term, dividends need to grow at or above the rate of inflation, in order to maintain the recipient's purchasing power. EdiliziAcrobatica's EPS have fallen by approximately 73% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective, as even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

We'd also point out that EdiliziAcrobatica issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Regularly issuing new shares can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. EdiliziAcrobatica is paying out a larger percentage of its profit than we're comfortable with. Second, earnings per share have been in decline, and the dividend history is shorter than we'd like. With any dividend stock, we look for a sustainable payout ratio, steady dividends, and growing earnings. EdiliziAcrobatica has a few too many issues for us to get interested.