Edina High School Is Among Minnesota’s Best In 2022: US News
EDINA, MN — Edina High School is one of the best high schools in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report.
The school was ranked as the seventh-best high school in Minnesota and the 486th-best in the country. U.S. News & World Report ranked 414 high schools in Minnesota and more than 17,800 schools nationwide for its 2022 list.
Edina High School earned a grade of 97.28 percent on its scorecard from U.S. News & World Report.
The school has a 94 percent graduation rate and is ranked as the fourth-best high school in Minnesota for college readiness, seventh-best for “college curriculum breadth,” and 10th-best for state-assessment proficiency, according to the scorecard.
The Math and Science Academy in Woodbury earned the No. 1 spot in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of Minnesota high schools.
High schools were ranked on six measures for this year's list: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.
Data used in the 2022 ranking is from the 2019-20 academic school year. U.S. News adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact COVID-19 had on schools in the 2019-20 school year.
Since most states closed schools for in-person instruction starting in March 2020 — typically just before most states conduct assessments — the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing all states to forgo state testing for the 2019-20 school year.
To account for this, U.S. News relied on past assessment data from the three prior ranking years. Researchers also incorporated state science assessment data from the 2018-19 school year.
Read more about the Best High Schools methodology.
Top 25 High Schools in Minnesota in 2022
Math and Science Academy — Woodbury
Nova Classical Academy Upper School — St. Paul
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School — Minnetonka
Orono Senior High School — Long Lake
Minnetonka Senior High School — Minnetonka
Wayzata High School — Plymouth
Edina High School — Edina
Eastview Senior High School — Apple Valley
Eagan Senior High School — Eagan
Mahtomedi Senior High School — Mahtomedi
Woodbury High School — Woodbury
East Ridge High School — Woodbury
Mounds View Senior High School — Arden Hills
St. Anthony Village Senior High School — St. Anthony
Mound-Westonka High School — Minnetrista
Treknorth High School — Bemidji
Rosemount Senior High School — Rosemount
Sartell Senior High School — Sartell
Lakeville South High School — Lakeville
Irondale Senior High School — New Brighton
Andover High School — Andover
Central Senior High School — St. Paul
Harbor City International Charter — Duluth
Eden Prairie Senior High School — Eden Prairie
St. Charles Secondary — St. Charles
This article originally appeared on the Edina Patch