Edina High School Is Among Minnesota’s Best In 2022: US News

EDINA, MN — Edina High School is one of the best high schools in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

The school was ranked as the seventh-best high school in Minnesota and the 486th-best in the country. U.S. News & World Report ranked 414 high schools in Minnesota and more than 17,800 schools nationwide for its 2022 list.

Edina High School earned a grade of 97.28 percent on its scorecard from U.S. News & World Report.

Rust-Colored Water Safe To Drink, Could Stain Laundry: Edina Officials

The school has a 94 percent graduation rate and is ranked as the fourth-best high school in Minnesota for college readiness, seventh-best for “college curriculum breadth,” and 10th-best for state-assessment proficiency, according to the scorecard.

The Math and Science Academy in Woodbury earned the No. 1 spot in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of Minnesota high schools.

High schools were ranked on six measures for this year's list: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.

Former NHL Player To Open Stalk & Spade Restaurant In Edina: Reports

Data used in the 2022 ranking is from the 2019-20 academic school year. U.S. News adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact COVID-19 had on schools in the 2019-20 school year.

Since most states closed schools for in-person instruction starting in March 2020 — typically just before most states conduct assessments — the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing all states to forgo state testing for the 2019-20 school year.

CenterPoint Energy Project To Close Edina Road For Several Weeks

To account for this, U.S. News relied on past assessment data from the three prior ranking years. Researchers also incorporated state science assessment data from the 2018-19 school year.

Story continues

Read more about the Best High Schools methodology.

Top 25 High Schools in Minnesota in 2022

Math and Science Academy — Woodbury Nova Classical Academy Upper School — St. Paul Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School — Minnetonka Orono Senior High School — Long Lake Minnetonka Senior High School — Minnetonka Wayzata High School — Plymouth Edina High School — Edina Eastview Senior High School — Apple Valley Eagan Senior High School — Eagan Mahtomedi Senior High School — Mahtomedi Woodbury High School — Woodbury East Ridge High School — Woodbury Mounds View Senior High School — Arden Hills St. Anthony Village Senior High School — St. Anthony Mound-Westonka High School — Minnetrista Treknorth High School — Bemidji Rosemount Senior High School — Rosemount Sartell Senior High School — Sartell Lakeville South High School — Lakeville Irondale Senior High School — New Brighton Andover High School — Andover Central Senior High School — St. Paul Harbor City International Charter — Duluth Eden Prairie Senior High School — Eden Prairie St. Charles Secondary — St. Charles

REGIONAL NEWS:

This article originally appeared on the Edina Patch