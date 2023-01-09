Edina police investigating Southdale mall shooting, look for apparent victim
Gunfire at another Twin Cities mall apparently injured at least one person on Monday afternoon.
According to Edina police, a “firearm discharge” was reported at noon at Southdale Center. A police officer working in the mall responded to the scene, inside Door 13 near a salon and the Hennepin County Service Center.
Police secured the shopping center but couldn’t find a victim, though a blood trail was present. A review of security video revealed that the person who discharged the gun — apparently accidentally and suffering a self-inflicted wound — immediately left through Door 13.
The incident remains under investigation by Edina police.
On Dec. 23, a 19-year-old St. Paul man was fatally shot at the Mall of America in Bloomington. Four young men have been charged in the case.
