Edina police investigating Southdale mall shooting, look for apparent victim

Gunfire at another Twin Cities mall apparently injured at least one person on Monday afternoon.

According to Edina police, a “firearm discharge” was reported at noon at Southdale Center. A police officer working in the mall responded to the scene, inside Door 13 near a salon and the Hennepin County Service Center.

Police secured the shopping center but couldn’t find a victim, though a blood trail was present. A review of security video revealed that the person who discharged the gun — apparently accidentally and suffering a self-inflicted wound — immediately left through Door 13.

The incident remains under investigation by Edina police.

On Dec. 23, a 19-year-old St. Paul man was fatally shot at the Mall of America in Bloomington. Four young men have been charged in the case.

