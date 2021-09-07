Edina police: Missing toddler last seen near Rosland Park

Edina police are searching for a 2½-year-old girl last seen near Rosland Park on 66th Street.

The girl, Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed, has been missing since around 5 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police believe she may have wandered away from her family on her own. Rescue crews said they would continue to search the park throughout the night and asked everyone living nearby to check their yards and properties. She was wearing white clothes and an orange hijab. Anyone with information can call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.

Greg Stanley • 612-673-4882