Edinboro Campus Bookstore undergoing change in management; USI ceasing its operations

Despite the #storeclosing on the Edinboro Campus Bookstore's Facebook page, the store will still be a source of academic supplies for students and 'Boro gear for alumni.

"The bookstore is not ceasing operations," Wendy Mackall, executive director of communications for Pennsylvania Western University, said in an email. "It is undergoing a change in management."

The change

A Dec. 19 post on the bookstore's Facebook page stated that as of that date, Edinboro University Services Inc. "will be ceasing all operations after 60 years of service." A previous post had said that Tuesday would be the last day to shop in the campus store. Its website at edinborobookstore.com said Wednesday that "this website is permanently closed."

Edinboro University Services Inc., or USI, is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1963 that managed the campus bookstore for what was then known as Edinboro State College. It became Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 1983. In 2022, after combining with Clarion and California universities to form Pennsylvania Western University, the Erie County campus became known as Pennsylvania Western University at Edinboro or PennWest Edinboro.

Mackall said PennWest University was informed by USI in October that it intended to dissolve as an entity on Dec. 31, 2023. The Clarion Student Association has agreed to provide short-term operation of the Edinboro bookstore until a unified PennWest bookstore begins July 1, she said. Students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the campus will be able to visit the store in the same location on the lower level of the Pogue Student Center at PennWest Edinboro.

A USI official couldn't be reached for comment.

The future

The campus bookstore will be closed through Jan. 8 but will be open Jan. 9 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mackall said. A more regular schedule, with hours to be determined, will begin when classes resume Jan. 16, she said.

The bookstore will continue to be the one-stop location for textbooks, art supplies, other academic essentials and all the gear to show PennWest Edinboro pride, Mackall said. Patrons can expect to find the same selection of items as previously. Existing gift cards for the Edinboro Campus Bookstore will remain valid during the process to contract with a new bookstore vendor, she said in the email.

