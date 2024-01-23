Edinboro man sentenced to probation for open lewdness

Jan. 23—An Edinboro man has been sentenced by Crawford County Court to probation for open lewdness in a parking area at Woodcock Creek Dam last year.

Jason M. Bentley, 23, was sentenced Monday by Crawford County Judge Mark Stevens to serve nine months of probation plus pay a $100 fine and court costs for his plea of guilty to open lewdness.

In April 2023, Pennsylvania State Police had filed misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness and a summary charge of disorderly conduct. Police alleged Bentley exposed himself to a 33-year-old man at 10:51 a.m. April 19, 2023, in a parking area at Woodcock Creek Dam.

Bentley was on trial in county criminal court on the three counts in November with a jury empaneled when he entered a guilty plea to the open lewdness charge on Nov. 14, according to court records.