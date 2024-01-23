Edinboro man sentenced to probation for open lewdness

Meadville Tribune, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·1 min read

Jan. 23—An Edinboro man has been sentenced by Crawford County Court to probation for open lewdness in a parking area at Woodcock Creek Dam last year.

Jason M. Bentley, 23, was sentenced Monday by Crawford County Judge Mark Stevens to serve nine months of probation plus pay a $100 fine and court costs for his plea of guilty to open lewdness.

In April 2023, Pennsylvania State Police had filed misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness and a summary charge of disorderly conduct. Police alleged Bentley exposed himself to a 33-year-old man at 10:51 a.m. April 19, 2023, in a parking area at Woodcock Creek Dam.

Bentley was on trial in county criminal court on the three counts in November with a jury empaneled when he entered a guilty plea to the open lewdness charge on Nov. 14, according to court records.

