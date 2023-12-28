Edinboro officer sues in federal court over harassment charge in Cambridge Springs

The Cambridge Springs Police Department in September charged an off-duty Edinboro police officer with misdemeanor harassment after a Cambridge Springs resident accused the off-duty officer of making a threatening statement to him outside of a local hardware store.

The district judge covering Cambridge Springs dismissed the harassment charge against William Winkler in late October, citing a lack of evidence.

Winkler is now suing the officer who charged him and the officer's bosses for malicious prosecution and defamation.

Winkler filed suit in U.S. District Court in Erie on Dec. 12 against Thomas Andrzejczak, the Cambridge Springs police officer who charged him in the Aug. 30 incident; Tad Acker, chief of the Cambridge Springs Police Department; and Cambridge Springs borough.

He claims the defendants violated his rights by bringing a criminal case against him without properly investigating the incident, including interviewing more witnesses and investigating the credibility of Winkler's accuser.

Winkler additionally accuses Andrzejczak of defamation. Winkler claims Andrzejczak made a statement to another Edinboro police officer about witnessing Winkler at a gas station and stating that Winkler was probably drinking alcohol, according to the suit.

The suit demands a jury trial and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Winkler and the Pittsburgh-based lawyer representing him in the lawsuit could not be reached for comment. Acker could not be reached for comment.

Confrontation at hardware store

At the center of the criminal case Cambridge Springs police brought against Winkler, and the resulting lawsuit, was an encounter outside of a hardware store on Aug. 30.

According to information presented at Winkler's Oct. 25 preliminary hearing before Vernon Township District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, Winkler was sitting in a pickup truck when, police alleged, he told another man not to talk to him.

Winkler's accuser, Frank Reichert, testified at the hearing that Winkler also stated he was retiring in four months and said, "I'm going to get you."

Reichert stated that Winkler made a similar threat during an encounter at another hardware store in 2021, and suggested the reason for Winkler's threats were because Reichert had previously fired a sub-contractor who was friends with Winkler.

Zilhaver said before dismissing the charge at the preliminary hearing that it was unclear why Winkler would state, "don't ever talk to me," when Reichert said he had no interactions with Winkler since the 2021 encounter.

“It just doesn’t make sense, unless something was said before that would prompt the defendant to say that,” Zilhaver said at the hearing. “It just doesn’t ring a bell of truth. I’m not hearing the whole picture."

In the federal lawsuit, Winkler claims that, on the day of the encounter, he was sitting in his truck in the parking lot of the hardware store when Reichert exited the store and made comments to Winkler that Winkler believed were threatening and obscene. Winkler replied by telling Reichert not to speak to him again or to look at him.

According to the suit, Winkler was talking to a woman on the telephone at the time, and when the woman made a statement to Winkler about what he had said to Reichert, Winkler replied to the woman that he didn't care, he was retiring in four months, and "(Expletive) him."

After the incident, according to the suit, Andrzejczak contacted Edinboro's police chief and asked the chief to speak with Winkler and see if Winkler would go to the Cambridge Springs Police Department to speak with him. After the chief spoke with Winkler, the chief contacted Andrzejczak and said Winkler denied saying he was going to get Reichert or making any other threat, according to the suit.

Winkler argues in the suit that no other statements were collected from anyone in the investigation into the hardware store encounter, including from Winkler and the woman he was speaking to on the phone; that police did not investigate Reichert's credibility, including inquiring about Reichert's history with Winkler; and omitted in the criminal complaint against Winkler was his denial of saying he was going to "get" Reichert.

