Edinburgh Zoo's giant pandas could return to China in October

Edinburgh Zoo's giant pandas could leave the capital as early as the end of October 2023, officials have confirmed.

Yang Guang and Tian Tian have to return to China under the terms of a 10 year loan, which was extended by two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The pair, who will not be replaced, have failed to produce offspring since their arrival in December 2011.

The zoo has been paying £750,000 annually to China for the pandas.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), which runs Edinburgh Zoo, said the details of the pandas' departure would be confirmed closer to the time.

It has now announced plans to give the pandas a "giant farewell".

RZSS members, patrons and giant panda adopters will be offered the chance to meet and feed Yang Guang through the bars of his enclosure.

Other experiences available to everyone will include panda talks and brunch events.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said as the UK's only giant pandas, they had been "incredibly popular with visitors".

He said: "Through a new range of events and experiences, we will be providing as many opportunities as possible for people to say goodbye."

"After the pandas leave, we will decide on a new species with a crucial factor being how we can support conservation in the wild," he added.

In total, there were eight unsuccessful attempts at artificial insemination, with the last one in 2021 when the giant panda breeding programme was stopped.